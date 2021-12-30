116 criminal gangs busted, 6899 suspects held in crackdowns during 2021

The Police have busted 116 gangs and arrested 6899 suspected accused in different criminal cases including robbery, vehicle snatching, police encounters, drug peddling, narcotics sale and other cases in different crackdowns in the district during 2021 year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Police have busted 116 gangs and arrested 6899 suspected accused in different criminal cases including robbery, vehicle snatching, police encounters, drug peddling, narcotics sale and other cases in different crackdowns in the district during 2021 year.

According to a spokesman of Hyderabad Police, 38 suspected accused had been arrested in injured condition by the police during 34 encounters in different areas of the district.

On the directions of the Police authorities, crackdowns against criminals, drug peddlers, thieves, robbers, dacoits, drug peddlers, vehicle snatchers were conducted in the district and suspected criminals were arrested during the year, report released by Police spokesman stated.

The 34 encounters with armed persons were held in different areas of the district in which 34 suspects were arrested in injured condition, report said.

As many as 71 dacoits, 22 mobile phone snatchers, 3357 thieves, burglars and other criminals were arrested till December 30, 2021, spokesman said and added that 206 members of vehicle lifter gangs were also nabbed by the police.

As per the report, 188 proclaimed offenders and 586 fugitives were also held during crackdown against criminals in the district while nine accused involved in extortion were also nabbed.

Police also arrested 316 suspected accused involved in different different crime incidents and 317 cases were registered against them, spokesman said and added that one Kalashankov 09 shot guns, 03 repeater guns, 258 pistols 48 revolvers and large quantity of rounds were seized from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, 302 suspected accused were arrested and 270 cases had been registered against them.

Police had seized 525 grams heroine, 557 kg and 886 grams hashish, 1400 kg cannabis and 7 kg and 566 grams Ice from the accused, spokesman said and added that 452 suspects involved in liquor and wine sale were also held with registration of 385 cases.

The spokesman said the district police had arrested 141 vehicle lifters with 41 four wheelers and 110 motorcycles.