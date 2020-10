FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Nauman Ali recovered 116 flour bags from a godown and sealed it.

The AC Tandlianwala said during the drive the flour bags were recovered from MalikShahid Store at Bungalow Chowk Mamonkanjan as the owner failed to producerecord of the bags.