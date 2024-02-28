116 Members Take Oath Of KP Assembly Amid Uproar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Newly elected 116 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday took oath amid uproar and anti party slogans by members.
The proceeding of the house was chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani with recitation from the holy Quran.
Before taking the oath, the newly elected members of the provincial assembly chanted slogans against each other and threw shoes and pitchers on opposition benches.
The Speaker took notice of the slogans of PTI workers in the house and directed them to remain silent.
The house offered Fateha for father of Ali Amin Gandapur and other martyrs of security forces
Special arrangements including multimedia screens were installed inside and outside of the assembly hall for special guests and party members.
The internet service was closed in the assembly premises due to security reasons.
Despite strict security measures, workers of political parties managed to enter the assembly hall.
The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly would be held on Thursday, February 29 while the election of the Chief Minister would be held on the following day.
APP/adi-ash
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
360 arrested for electricity pilferage9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive on third day10 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road10 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' nabbed in Sargodha19 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa saves 1,500 premature babies from blindness annually19 minutes ago
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized29 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur29 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy29 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation29 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed29 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities30 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments30 minutes ago