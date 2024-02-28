116 members take oath of KP Assembly amid uproar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Newly elected 116 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday took oath amid uproar and anti party slogans by members.

The proceeding of the house was chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani with recitation from the holy Quran.

Before taking the oath, the newly elected members of the provincial assembly chanted slogans against each other and threw shoes and pitchers on opposition benches.

The Speaker took notice of the slogans of PTI workers in the house and directed them to remain silent.

The house offered Fateha for father of Ali Amin Gandapur and other martyrs of security forces

Special arrangements including multimedia screens were installed inside and outside of the assembly hall for special guests and party members.

The internet service was closed in the assembly premises due to security reasons.

Despite strict security measures, workers of political parties managed to enter the assembly hall.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly would be held on Thursday, February 29 while the election of the Chief Minister would be held on the following day.

APP/adi-ash