Open Menu

116 Members Take Oath Of KP Assembly Amid Uproar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM

116 members take oath of KP Assembly amid uproar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Newly elected 116 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday took oath amid uproar and anti party slogans by members.

The proceeding of the house was chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani with recitation from the holy Quran.

Before taking the oath, the newly elected members of the provincial assembly chanted slogans against each other and threw shoes and pitchers on opposition benches.

The Speaker took notice of the slogans of PTI workers in the house and directed them to remain silent.

The house offered Fateha for father of Ali Amin Gandapur and other martyrs of security forces

Special arrangements including multimedia screens were installed inside and outside of the assembly hall for special guests and party members.

The internet service was closed in the assembly premises due to security reasons.

Despite strict security measures, workers of political parties managed to enter the assembly hall.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly would be held on Thursday, February 29 while the election of the Chief Minister would be held on the following day.

APP/adi-ash

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly February From Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

35 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

16 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan