116 patients of coronavirus under treatment at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 116 patients of coronavirus were admitted in isolation and ICU while 79 patients have been discharged so far after extending proper treatment with instructions for maintaining isolation at home by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the dedicated "Corona Virus Clinic" of SIUT which was established in the middle of March 2020, has so far screened 6800 suspected patients of coronavirus.

Some 1200 patients were tested for coronavirus in the SIUT 'Corona Virus Clinic' which functions 24 hours and carries out laboratory test samples round the clock.

This may be recalled that SIUT had also established a 50 bedded "Corona Isolation Ward" for the purpose of admitting those patients who tested positive for coronavirus but grouped in the category of patients with non-severe symptoms while a 16 bedded totally dedicated "Corona ICU" equipped with ventilators and all latest facilities has been operative to treat those patients suffering with severe disease.

A six bedded coronavirus Isolation Ward was also established for transplant patients who are immune compromised and are at high risk of Covid19 infection. Another eight-bedded isolation ward is also dedicated for Dialysis patients.

SIUT'S other normal and routine clinical activities for dialysis and transplant patients continue as usual.

Round the clock emergency services, daily transplant clinics for follow-up care of transplanted patients are also continuing without any stoppage.

Same facilities are also available at SIUT Sukkur and other satellite units located in different parts.