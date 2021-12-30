116 shopkeepers arrested during anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 116 shopkeepers during an anti-encroachment operation in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out anti-encroachment operations in various localities of the district and collectively arrested 116 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops, said a press release issued here on Thursday The arrested shopkeepers have displayed their goods outside their shops and were creating hurdles in the movement of pedestrians.

DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for taking indiscriminate action against those displaying goods outside their shops to erect encroachments in the district.