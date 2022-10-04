116 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District administration Peshawar has arrested 116 shopkeepers from various localities during a major crackdown on profiteers, sellers of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions on Tuesday

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, nanbais (bakers), milk-sellers, grocers and others.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids on shopkeepers in in interior city, Hayatabad and on Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, G.

T. Road, Pajagey Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Arbab Road, University Road and other localities and collectively arrested 116 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration for consecutive visits to bazaars and stern action against profiteering.