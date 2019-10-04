116 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Karachi

As many as 116 suspects were arrested by Karachi police during last 24 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 116 suspects were arrested by Karachi police during last 24 hours on Friday.

The police have recovered 15 pistols, 3 kilogram Charas, 94 kilogram Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 2775 kilogram betel nuts, said a spokesman to Karachi Police.

The arrested accused included two robbers, four proclaimedoffenders, 23 absconders, one street criminal and 86 others.