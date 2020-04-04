1160 Zaireen from Multan Quarantine centre sent homes

As many as 1160 Zaireen on Saturday were sent to their homes accommodated here at Quarantine centre Labour complex after completing Quarantine period

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 1160 Zaireen on Saturday were sent to their homes accommodated here at Quarantine centre Labour complex after completing Quarantine period.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, DC Aamer Khattak and CPO Zubair Dareshak see off the convey of zaireen.

The zaireen hailing from Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan were included in first convoy.

The zaireen including, kids, women, old and young were very happy while leaving to meet their love ones.

They thanked Chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak over excellent hospitality.

The zaireen thanked DC for better arrangements at Quarantine centre.

The hospitality of Multanites would always be remembered, they said.

ADCs Tayyib khan, Hidyatullah, MD MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and others were present.