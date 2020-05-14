11600 wheat bags stored in private warehouses seized

Raiding teams conducted raids on private warehouses on Thursday and seized 11600 wheat bags while warehouses illegally storing wheat were sealed

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Raiding teams conducted raids on private warehouses on Thursday and seized 11600 wheat bags while warehouses illegally storing wheat were sealed.

According to handout of district information office Additional Deputy Commissioner Majid Ali Mako and District food Controller Qaribullah Soomro on directives of Sindh government conducted raids in Naushahro Feroze and recovered 1000 bags from Moula Bux Siyal's warehouse, 3000 bags from Muhammad Cotton Factory and 1000 bags from Gulab Pump Halani.

They recovered 2000 wheat bags from different shops and 600 wheat bags from Memon Cotton Factoryof Kotri Muhammad Kabir; 3000 bags were recovered from Shahanshah Factory Mehrabpur, and 1000 bags from a shop on Mehrabpur- Thari road.

All warehouses were sealed and recovered wheat has been taken in the custody of Food department.