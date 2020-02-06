11605 vehicles challaned, Rs6.4 million fines imposed in January in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Traffic Police have challaned 11605 vehicle and imposed fines Rs63, 78, 668 in the month of January 2020.

DSP Traffic Sargodha Sheikh Kashif Masood said Thursday that during drive against the violators of traffic rules the district traffic police have collectively imposed fines Rs.

63, 78,668 to 11605 different vehicles. The vehicles were included; 624 buses, 31 taxis, 3172 rickshaws, 130 flying coaches, 1570 trucks, 257 tractor trollies, 668 van pick ups, 3267 motorbikes and 408 cars.