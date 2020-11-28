116,149 drivers fined during ongoing year over careless driving

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 116,149 fine tickets during ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 116,149 fine tickets during ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Saturday bsaid that special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting their own and others lives at risk.

He said that all others officials have been also directed to take strict action against those involved in careless driving and ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.