1,162 wheat procurement centres established

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Government has established about 1,162 centers for procurement of wheat from farmers across the country.

According to Agriculture and Livestock Department official, these centres were established in wheat production districts in all four provinces of Pakistan including KP to facilitate farmers at their doorsteps.

Following completion of wheat harvest season in most districts of KP, the farmers were bringing their surplus stock to these centres by receiving Rs2,800 per 100 kilogram per bag.

The official said 48.02pc out of a total 8.25million tons target for wheat procurement have been achieved and efforts was underway to complete it ahead of the scheduled time.

He advised farmers to directly bring their stocks to these government centres rather to private commission agent to get maximum profits.