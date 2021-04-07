1,163 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration has sealed 1,163 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 24 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1,163 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 24 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.