11656 diagnosed with TB in Balochistan last year: Dr Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Manager of TB Control Programme Dr Asif Anwar Shahwani on Friday said that more than 11,656 patients were diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in Balochistan last year and provided free of charge treatment and medicines.

"The spread of TB disease can be prevented by creating awareness among the people. Moreover, HIV screening of TB patients in the province is also necessary," he added.

Dr Asif said the training programmes were being organised to improve the performance of the medical staff.

He expressed these views while addressing the quarterly review meeting of the participants of the two-day basic training on TB and HIV under the Provincial TB Control Programme.

Doctors, screeners, counselors, DOTs and lab technicians participated in the training. Project Manager Dr Irfan Ahmed Raisani provided training to the medical staff.

Dr Asif said that all possible measures were being taken to diagnose TB patients and provide them with free of charge treatment.

"This year, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah, Health Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir and Director General Health Balochistan Dr Noor Qazi are working with a new determination to eradicate TB and our effort was to rid Balochistan of the disease," he added.

Dr Asif Shahwani said that the role of lab supervisors in the diagnosis of TB was very important saying that correct use of diagnostic equipment was necessary to improve the diagnosis rate of TB patients.

He said that it was important that they develop appropriate strategies that help health professionals to diagnose the disease accurately.