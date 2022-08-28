UrduPoint.com

1,166 FIRs Registered For Violation Of Anti-dengue SOPs; 338 Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

1,166 FIRs registered for violation of anti-dengue SOPs; 338 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 1,166 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here on Sunday informed that the total tally of confirmed cases reached to 338.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 375 premises, issued Challans to 1,307, notices to 5,782 and a fine of Rs 3,432,100 imposed on violators of dengue SOPs.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 338 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 327 in 2019, seven in 2020, and six in 2021 during the period.

Presently,107 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 39 in the Holy Family Hospital,36 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 32 in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The health officer added that the rains had increased the spread of dengue fever and mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled immediately.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever. He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

