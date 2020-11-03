UrduPoint.com
1167 More People Tested COVID-19 Positive, 14 Deaths During Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:10 PM

1167 more people tested COVID-19 positive, 14 deaths during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 13,965 as 1167 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 129 ventilators elsewhere in the country, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,984 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,784 in Sindh, 9,030 in Punjab, 3,665 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,059 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 597 in Balochistan, 405 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 315,446 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 336,260 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4330, Balochistan 15,997, GB 4,293, ICT 20,243, KP 39,749, Punjab 104,894 and Sindh 146,774.

About 6,849 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,633 Sindh two of them died in hospital on Monday, 2,372 in Punjab six of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 1,280 in KP one died in hospital on November 02, 222 in ICT, 152 in Balochistan one of them died in Hospital on Monday, 92 in GB and 98 in AJK two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital.

A total of 4,514,827 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 911 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

