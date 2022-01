11670 bags urea supplied to designated dealers for sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 11670 bags of urea fertilizers were supplied to the designated dealers in the district for its sale to farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that 4800 urea bags were supplied to 7 dealers in Tehsil City/Sadr including 1200 bags to Kherowala Khaad Dealer in Kherowala Bungalow, 1100 bags to Nasir Khushi Muhammad near Bridge Dingro, 800 bags to Shahid Rasheed & Co. in Chak No.204-RB, 600 bags to Ravi Traders in Awanwala at Sitiana Road, 400 bags to Owais Corporation in Chak No.66-JB, 400 bags to Kambo Brothers Godown No.24 near Jhall Khannuana and 300 bags to Nasir & Shahid Khaad Dealer in Sadhar.

Similarly, 3570 bags of urea fertilizer were supplied to 4 dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala including 1330 bags to Ahmad & Brothers, 1200 bags to Khichi Brothers, 600 bags to Ali Sher Tertilizers and 440 bags to Usman & Company.

He said that 2000 bags of urea were supplied to 4 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri including 600 bags to Sandal Bar Traders on Tandlianwala Raod, 600 bags to Zeeshan Traders and 600 bags to Sufi Afzal & Sons in Chak No.203-GB and 200 bags to Muhsan Traders on Circular Road.

Meanwhile, 1300 bags of urea fertilizer were supplied to 2 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwalaincluding 1100 bags to Amir Fertilizer and 200 bags to Chaudhry Traders in Grain Market.