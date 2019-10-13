UrduPoint.com
1,16,715 Fined For Careless Driving During 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

1,16,715 fined for careless driving during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,16715 fine tickets to road users over careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators of traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that 1,16,715 road users including motorcyclists and car drivers were fined over reckless driving.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that policy of 'Salute First to Proceed Further' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam') is the guideline for all policemen.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

