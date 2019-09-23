UrduPoint.com
1169 Fatal Accidents Occurred In DISCOs, K-E

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:09 PM

1169 fatal accidents occurred in DISCOs, K-E

As many as 1,169 fatal accidents occurred in all power distribution companies ( DISCOs) and K-Electric during July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 1,169 fatal accidents occurred in all power distribution companies ( DISCOs) and K-Electric during July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2018.

According to State of the Industry Report 2018 released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), out of total fatal accidents, 635 were employees while 534 were general public.

As NEPRA considers "Safety" as of paramount importance for gauging the performance of DISCOs and K-Electric, a detailed study was carried out to determine the total number of fatal accidents occurred in DISCOs and K-E during last seven years.

In view of above, NEPRA team visited Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and K-E to diagnose the fundamental causes of fatal accidents and to verify the implementation of Safety Standards as prescribed in PSDR, 2005 and Distribution Code, 2005 to achieve Zero Fatal Accidents.

NEPRA also initiated legal proceedings against K-E, on account of its failure to follow safety requirements as laid down in PSDR, 2005, resultingin occurrence of an electric shock to an eight years old boy, MuhammadUmer, the resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi.

