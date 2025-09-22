11.6m Flour Bags Supplied In 21 Days On CM’s Orders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM
On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, uninterrupted flour supply continues across the province with more than 11.683 million flour bags delivered in the past 21 days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, uninterrupted flour supply continues across the province with more than 11.683 million flour bags delivered in the past 21 days.
According to a spokesperson of the price Control Department, over 400,000 metric tons of wheat have been ground to maintain steady supply. In the open market, a 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs.
905, while a 20-kg bag is being sold at Rs.1810.
Divisional supplies include 3.346 million bags in Lahore, 1.872 million in Rawalpindi, 1.548 million in Faisalabad, 1.4 million in Bahawalpur, 969,000 in Gujranwala, 523,000 in Multan, 438,000 in DG Khan, 425,000 in Sahiwal, 386,000 in Sargodha, and 795,500 in Gujrat.
The spokesperson said the Secretary Price Control and Punjab food Directorate are actively monitoring supply and prices to ensure public relief.
Recent Stories
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey
FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma programme for officers
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar
Renaissance of Microfinance: PMN, UNIDO to hold AMC from Oct 7 to 9
Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..
MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making
Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy1 minute ago
-
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd1 minute ago
-
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders1 minute ago
-
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission1 minute ago
-
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey1 minute ago
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices26 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated on development works in Quetta: Mandokhel26 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host talk with Dr. Musarrat Hassan at Art Museum26 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor26 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal challenges application of anti-terrorism law in FIR36 minutes ago
-
CDA, SNGPL to expedite gas pipeline replacement in Islamabad’s G-6 and Blue Area36 minutes ago