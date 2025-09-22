Open Menu

11.6m Flour Bags Supplied In 21 Days On CM’s Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, uninterrupted flour supply continues across the province with more than 11.683 million flour bags delivered in the past 21 days

According to a spokesperson of the price Control Department, over 400,000 metric tons of wheat have been ground to maintain steady supply. In the open market, a 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs.

905, while a 20-kg bag is being sold at Rs.1810.

Divisional supplies include 3.346 million bags in Lahore, 1.872 million in Rawalpindi, 1.548 million in Faisalabad, 1.4 million in Bahawalpur, 969,000 in Gujranwala, 523,000 in Multan, 438,000 in DG Khan, 425,000 in Sahiwal, 386,000 in Sargodha, and 795,500 in Gujrat.

The spokesperson said the Secretary Price Control and Punjab food Directorate are actively monitoring supply and prices to ensure public relief.

More Stories From Pakistan