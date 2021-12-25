116th midshipmen, 24th short service commissioning parade held

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Course Commissioning Parade of 116th Midshipmen and 24th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval academy (PNA) here on Saturday.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al-Asam, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the passing out parade.

The commissioning contingent comprised of 103 Pakistani midshipmen, 2 from Bahrain Defence Forces, 1 from State of Palestine along with 28 officers from SSC Course.

While addressing the ceremony, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of the training and highlighted the modern warfare dynamics, while underlining challenges of responsibility for newly commissioned officers.

The Admiral also appreciated friendly countries Midshipmen on being commissioned in forces of their respective nations. Cherishing his time spent as the Alma Mater, Chief Guest emphasized upon the importance of remaining resolute while taking up the sacred task of defending their countries. He urged the newly commissioned officers to put up their best to live up the glorious tradition of their services and become a pride of their nation.

Later, Chief Guest gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Moiz Ahmed PN for his overall best performance. Midshipman Muhammad Usama Hussain Baig claimed the coveted Sword of Honour, whereas Midshipman Huzaifa Javed Niazi clinched the Academy's Dirk. Officer Cadet Abdallah H M Maqdasawi from State of Palestine was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Salar Muhammad from Short Service Commission Course while Proficiency Banner was claimed by Fox'l Squadron.

Earlier in welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, highlighted the quality education afforded to Pakistani as well as friendly countries' Cadets at Naval Academy. While addressing the commissioning term, he urged them to hold fast the ideals of loyalty, honour and courage, in order to become Officers with firm character.

The Parade was attended by senior civil, military officials and parents of cadets.

