116th Syndicate Meeting Of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Held
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The 116th meeting of the Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, held under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, focusing on pivotal items in higher education, departmental management, and staff development.
The high-powered forum saw the participation of Professor Dr Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary of Universities and Boards, via virtual connection. Notable attendees included HEC representatives Dr A.Q Mughal alongside other distinguished members such as Dr Sarfraz Solangi, Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Ehsan Laghari, Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Dean Dr Innayatullah Rajpar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Shabana Sartaj Tunio, Registrar Ghulam Moheuddin Qureshi, and Director Finance Aneel Kumar.
Key resolutions from the meeting included recommending the Senate review the budget estimates for FY 2024-25 and the annual accounts expenditure for FY 2023-24.
The Syndicate also endorsed the Sindh Government’s relief allowance and pension increase for 2024. Additionally, the minutes from the 74th Selection board, which addressed faculty appointments and officer promotions at SAU and Umerkot Campus, were ratified.
The meeting approved recommendations for the promotion of professors to Meritorious Professor in BPS-22 as per HEC guidelines.
Significant changes included renaming the “Faculty of Agricultural Engineering” to “Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology” and re-designating the Farm Structure Department to Farm Structure and Post Harvest Technology. The HEC GEP-2023 and UEP-2023 policies were reviewed and discussed, alongside other administrative matters.
