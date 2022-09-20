UrduPoint.com

117 Arrested For Flouting Dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 08:48 PM

117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

The authorities concerned continued action over violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province, arresting 117 persons and registering 769 cases in different cities during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned continued action over violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province, arresting 117 persons and registering 769 cases in different cities during the last week.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, officials briefed that the authorities arrested 82 persons in Lahore, eight in Sahiwal, seven each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha, two each in Chakwal and Chiniot, and one each in Kasur and Bhakkar.

Expressing concern over the surfacing of dengue cases in Bahawalpur, the Chief Secretary directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to ensure strict monitoring of the situation. He said that the next one month is very important with regard to dengue, adding that anti-dengue activities should be intensified at hotspots in high-risk districts. He said that any laxity would not be tolerated as all the officers have extensive experience in the implementation of anti-dengue protocols.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the administration of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala to remain alert in view of the increase in dengue cases.

Secretary Primary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the number of beds allocated in dengue wards of government hospitals has been increased to 2937 and currently 879 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals. He said that 3661 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. As many as 1486 cases have been reported in Lahore, 1384 in Rawalpindi, 230 in Gujranwala, and 44 in Faisalabad.

The secretaries of various departments and officers of the Health department attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Alert Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar Chakwal All Government

Recent Stories

2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Ma ..

Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Malaria, Gastro, other infectiou ..

7 minutes ago
 CM chairs LDA's fourth governing body meeting

CM chairs LDA's fourth governing body meeting

7 minutes ago
 NATO Not at War With Russia Despite Supply of Weap ..

NATO Not at War With Russia Despite Supply of Weapons to Kiev - Military Chief

7 minutes ago
 Acting Governor, Turkish envoy visit Pak-Turk Scho ..

Acting Governor, Turkish envoy visit Pak-Turk School & College

7 minutes ago
 India vs Australia first Twenty20 score

India vs Australia first Twenty20 score

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.