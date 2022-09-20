117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

The authorities concerned continued action over violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province, arresting 117 persons and registering 769 cases in different cities during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned continued action over violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province, arresting 117 persons and registering 769 cases in different cities during the last week.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, officials briefed that the authorities arrested 82 persons in Lahore, eight in Sahiwal, seven each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha, two each in Chakwal and Chiniot, and one each in Kasur and Bhakkar.

Expressing concern over the surfacing of dengue cases in Bahawalpur, the Chief Secretary directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to ensure strict monitoring of the situation. He said that the next one month is very important with regard to dengue, adding that anti-dengue activities should be intensified at hotspots in high-risk districts. He said that any laxity would not be tolerated as all the officers have extensive experience in the implementation of anti-dengue protocols.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the administration of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala to remain alert in view of the increase in dengue cases.

Secretary Primary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the number of beds allocated in dengue wards of government hospitals has been increased to 2937 and currently 879 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals. He said that 3661 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. As many as 1486 cases have been reported in Lahore, 1384 in Rawalpindi, 230 in Gujranwala, and 44 in Faisalabad.

The secretaries of various departments and officers of the Health department attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.