117-Kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Wednesday retrieved 117-kanal state land worth Rs 53 million from illegal occupants.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the AC retrieved 50-kanal land worth Rs 25 million in Mouza Ahluwala and 67-kanal worth Rs 28 million in Mouza Dhala Kala.

The assistant commissioner said the government would not allow anyone to occupy thegovernment land, adding that the government would continue the operation against landgrabbers.