UrduPoint.com

117 MBBS Doctors To Receive Degree In Gomal Medical College's 4th Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM

117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medical College's 4th convocation

Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan fourth convocation to award Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees to 117 young doctors on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan fourth convocation to award Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees to 117 young doctors on Tuesday.

Principal, Dean, and Chief Executive Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud told media persons that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani will be the chief guest.

She also informed that the Gomal Medical College was set to launch classes of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) with Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) with available resources this year and the visiting dignitary was likely to inaugurate the initiative, she hoped.

She said the proposal of BDS classes in the medical college had been under consideration for three years and the college administration had completed preparations to start admission into the classes this year, if permission was given.

She said the institute was playing its vital and active role in medical education with its excellent faculty members and students, she further said that till now 1,677 graduates and 437 gold medalists were contributing towards the development process with medical services across the country.

While 29 foreign students were also studying in the institution and representing the country, Dera Ismail Khan and Gomal Medical College in their respective countries.

She informed Dera. Ismail Khan had six surgeons and consultants in Nephrology and Urology, while there was a need to have a complete urology ward and operation theater facilities to meet the needs of dialysis patients from the southern districts and adjoining areas of Punjab and Balochistan.

She was of the view that a complete kidney center should be established in Dera Ismail Khan for which all resources and manpower were already available.

Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud has further said during the global outbreak of Corona, Gomal Medical College got the honor of becoming the first specialized center for Corona in Pakistan, while even during the days of floods when Mufti Mehmood Hospital and Gomal Medical College were badly affected but its students showed courage and rescued not only 200 patients in the hospital but also shifted more than 400 refugees safely to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital and other safe places.

She also said an international scientific conference under the title of new horizon in medical sciences is being organized in February 2023, in which delegates from all over the world will participate, which will surely be an important milestone in the history of Gomal Medical College.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Punjab Young Dera Ismail Khan Gomal February Gold Media Mufti All From Refugee

Recent Stories

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia ..

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

19 seconds ago
 Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at Wor ..

Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at World Cup

49 seconds ago
 Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

51 seconds ago
 WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

56 seconds ago
 Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest ..

Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest against Public Health departme ..

3 minutes ago
 South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-Pr ..

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-President Zuma Must Return to Pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.