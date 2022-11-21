Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan fourth convocation to award Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees to 117 young doctors on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan fourth convocation to award Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees to 117 young doctors on Tuesday.

Principal, Dean, and Chief Executive Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud told media persons that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani will be the chief guest.

She also informed that the Gomal Medical College was set to launch classes of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) with Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) with available resources this year and the visiting dignitary was likely to inaugurate the initiative, she hoped.

She said the proposal of BDS classes in the medical college had been under consideration for three years and the college administration had completed preparations to start admission into the classes this year, if permission was given.

She said the institute was playing its vital and active role in medical education with its excellent faculty members and students, she further said that till now 1,677 graduates and 437 gold medalists were contributing towards the development process with medical services across the country.

While 29 foreign students were also studying in the institution and representing the country, Dera Ismail Khan and Gomal Medical College in their respective countries.

She informed Dera. Ismail Khan had six surgeons and consultants in Nephrology and Urology, while there was a need to have a complete urology ward and operation theater facilities to meet the needs of dialysis patients from the southern districts and adjoining areas of Punjab and Balochistan.

She was of the view that a complete kidney center should be established in Dera Ismail Khan for which all resources and manpower were already available.

Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud has further said during the global outbreak of Corona, Gomal Medical College got the honor of becoming the first specialized center for Corona in Pakistan, while even during the days of floods when Mufti Mehmood Hospital and Gomal Medical College were badly affected but its students showed courage and rescued not only 200 patients in the hospital but also shifted more than 400 refugees safely to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital and other safe places.

She also said an international scientific conference under the title of new horizon in medical sciences is being organized in February 2023, in which delegates from all over the world will participate, which will surely be an important milestone in the history of Gomal Medical College.