117 Meeting Of India Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in Islamabad from 1-3 March, 2022.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters Mr. P. K. Saxena, while Pakistan's delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah' said a press release here.

The entire gamut of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed in the meeting.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project (HEP) located upstream river Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers. Response to Pakistan's objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought.

The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in India.

