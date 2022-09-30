UrduPoint.com

117 More Test Positives For Dengue In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

117 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 117 more dengue cases were reported in the garrison city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,272.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that the highest single-day rise had been witnessed this year with the arrival of new cases.

He informed, among the new cases, 58 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 22 from Rawalpindi Cantonment,17 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, nine from Chaklala Cantonment, eight from Potohar rural, three from Gujjar Khan and two from Taxila Cantonment.

Dr Sajjad said 271 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 109 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 93 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 69 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He said out of the total admitted patients, 196 were confirmed cases, with 150 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer informed that three patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH.

He said during the last 24 hours, the district administration had registered 26 FIRs, sealed four premises, issued notices to 3,637, challaned 25 and a fine of Rs 45,500 imposed over violations of anti-dengue SOPs.

