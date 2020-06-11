UrduPoint.com
117 People Died Due To COVID-19 In Rawalpindi District: Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:14 PM

117 people died due to COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district: Report

Around 8,823 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the Rawalpindi district till to date and out of them 2,798 cases were tested positive while 1,262 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 8,823 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the Rawalpindi district till to date and out of them 2,798 cases were tested positive while 1,262 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab on Thursday, the results of 830 suspects were awaited while 5,401 suspects declared negative.

"Presently around 400 COVID-19 confirmed patients are admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 1,013 were quarantined at homes," it added.

The report said 117 were died in the district including 45 belonged to Rawal Town, 20 Potahar town, 37 Rawalpindi Cantt, seven Gujar khan, four Taxila and four Kalar Syedan.

Meanwhile, disinfection activities were underway at various places especially where suspected cases were being reported, it added.

