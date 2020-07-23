117 police officers reshuffled

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhary has reshuffled 117 police officers and officials in district Faisalabad to improve performance of department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhary has reshuffled 117 police officers and officials in district Faisalabad to improve performance of department.

According to spokesman of the department here on Thursday, Inspector Syed Nadeem Hashmi has been transferred from Police Line and posted as sports Manager, Sub-Inspector (SI) Parvaiz Khalid Incharge Investigation City Jaranwala police station posted as Incharge Investigation Sargodha Road police station, SI Sana Ullah Incharge Investigation Sargodha Road police station as Incharge Investigation Balochni police station, SI Sohail Akhtar from Police Line as Incharge Investigation Jaranwala, SI Muhammad Ali from Sadar Tandlianwala police station to Sadar Jaranwala police station, SI Faryad Ali from Sadar Jaranwala to Sadar Tandlianwala, SI Khalid Mehmood Incharge Investigation Sadar police station as Incharge police post Rasheed Abad, SI Sana Ullah from Sadar police station as Incharge Investigation Sadar, SI Akhtar Abbas Incharge police post Khannuana to Sahianwala police station, SI Muhammad Aslam from Homicide Unit as Incharge Investigation Mansoorabad police station, SI Shaukat Ali from Tandlianwala police station as Incharge Investigation Mamankanjan police station, SI Taufail Ahmad Incharge investigation Sahianwala to Lundianwala police station, SI Muhammad Tasawar Incharge police post Rasheed Abad as Incharge police post Tarkhani, SI Waseem Tariq from Nishatabad police station as Incharge police post Madan Pura, SI trainee Saaduz Zaman from Lundianwala police station to Sadar Sammundri police station, SI trainee Muhammad Qaisar Mukhtar Incharge police post Khannuana as Incharge Investigation Sahianwala and SI Muhammad Tasawur Ramzan Incharge police post Rasheed Abad as Incharge Investigation Tarkhani.

Similarly, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Khalil Ahmad was transferred from Millat Town police station to D-Type Colony police station, ASI Muhammad Yousuf from Gulberg police station as Incharge police post Chak No.208-RB, ASI Muhammad Yaqoob from Mureedwala police station to Sadar police station, ASI Muhammad Arshad from Police Line to Mureedwala police station, ASI Muhammad Waseem from Jhang Bazaar police station as Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi, ASI Javaid Akhtar Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi to Police Line, ASI Muhammad Azam from Police Line to Jhang Bazaar police station, ASI Akbar Ali from Nishatabad police station as Incharge police post Pul Dingro, ASI Jamshaid Shaukat Incharge police post Madan Pura as Incharge police post Chak No.57-GB, ASI Hafiz Akhtar Ali from Sadar police station to Sadar Sammundri police station, ASI Atif Muneer from Kotwali police station to Millat Town police station, ASI Khalid Parvaiz from Police Line to Kotwali police station, ASI Muhammad Rauf from security duty to Police Line, ASI Muhammad Arshad from Millat Tonw police station as Incharge Security Iqbal Division, ASI Shehzad Hussain Naib Incharge SSP Operations to SP Madina Town office, ASI Yasir Ali from MadinaTown police station as Incharge Investigation D-Ground police post, ASI Muhammad Ali from Sandar Bar policestation as Incharge Channan Kay police post, he added.