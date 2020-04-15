UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

117 Policemen Benefitting From BISP Terminated From Service

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:45 PM

117 policemen benefitting from BISP terminated from service

District Police Officer (DPO), Yasir Afridi on Wednesday dismissed services of 117 policemen who were beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program ( BISP).

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Yasir Afridi on Wednesday dismissed services of 117 policemen who were beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program ( BISP).

Those terminated from service also include thirty personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force.

Similarly, earlier 111 personnel, including six sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors were fired in district Lakki Marwat on receiving amounts from BISP.

All fired personnel have illegally enrolled themselves as beneficiary of BISP.

DPO said that overall 228 policemen were dismissed from service in Bannu division He said no body would be allowed to deprive deserving people from their rights.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Khasadar Force Lakki Marwat Afridi From

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

6 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.