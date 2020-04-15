117 policemen benefitting from BISP terminated from service

District Police Officer (DPO), Yasir Afridi on Wednesday dismissed services of 117 policemen who were beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program ( BISP).

Those terminated from service also include thirty personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force.

Similarly, earlier 111 personnel, including six sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors were fired in district Lakki Marwat on receiving amounts from BISP.

All fired personnel have illegally enrolled themselves as beneficiary of BISP.

DPO said that overall 228 policemen were dismissed from service in Bannu division He said no body would be allowed to deprive deserving people from their rights.