117 Power Pilferers Caught

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), in a special campaign, caught 117 power pilferers red handed.

According to an official of Mepco here on Sunday, Mepco teams condycted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 117 power pilferers red handed.

The teams also imposed fine over Rs 3.1 million on power pilferers besides registering FIRs against five consumers on the charges of electricity stealing from different means.

More Stories From Pakistan

