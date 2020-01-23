117 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 117 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 117 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 units of electricity, Mepco spokesman said. Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed on power-pilferers.