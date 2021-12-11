117 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 117 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 143,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and got registered cases against 15 of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

