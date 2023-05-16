UrduPoint.com

117 Profiteers Arrested During Fortnight

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

117 profiteers arrested during fortnight

The price control magistrates have arrested 117 profiteers from Faisalabad during first fortnight of May 2023 in addition to imposing heavy fine of Rs.1.3365 million on 1335 shopkeepers on overcharging and selling daily use commodities on excessive rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have arrested 117 profiteers from Faisalabad during first fortnight of May 2023 in addition to imposing heavy fine of Rs.1.3365 million on 1335 shopkeepers on overcharging and selling daily use commodities on excessive rates.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar had positively visited various markets and bazaars and issued directions for strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.

Therefore, the price control magistrates after receiving 477 complaints against overcharging and 858 complaints against non-display of rate lists handed down 1335 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs.1,336,500 during first 15 days of May 2023. �The magistrates also arrested 117 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act during this period while inspecting 14,855 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price May Market From Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pak ..

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pakistan

16 seconds ago
 UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies t ..

UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies to assist Sudanese people

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers ..

Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers $56,000

18 seconds ago
 Karakorum International University to hold confere ..

Karakorum International University to hold conference on May 17-18

19 seconds ago
 UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary rela ..

UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary relations

4 minutes ago
 Security put on high alert in Faisalabad

Security put on high alert in Faisalabad

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.