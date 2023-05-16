117 profiteers arrested during fortnight

The price control magistrates have arrested 117 profiteers from Faisalabad during first fortnight of May 2023 in addition to imposing heavy fine of Rs.1.3365 million on 1335 shopkeepers on overcharging and selling daily use commodities on excessive rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have arrested 117 profiteers from Faisalabad during first fortnight of May 2023 in addition to imposing heavy fine of Rs.1.3365 million on 1335 shopkeepers on overcharging and selling daily use commodities on excessive rates.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar had positively visited various markets and bazaars and issued directions for strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.

Therefore, the price control magistrates after receiving 477 complaints against overcharging and 858 complaints against non-display of rate lists handed down 1335 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs.1,336,500 during first 15 days of May 2023. �The magistrates also arrested 117 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act during this period while inspecting 14,855 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district, he added.