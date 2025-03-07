117 profiteers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The price control magistrates got arrested 117 shopkeepers accused of profiteering during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to an official spokesperson, 21 shopkeepers were booked for selling essential items at inflated prices, while fines amounting to Rs.100,081 were imposed on violators.

Meanwhile, 41 price control magistrates inspected 13,000 outlets across the district to ensure fair pricing and smooth availability of goods.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ali Bukhari said that strict action was being taken against profiteers.

To curb rising prices, the district administration had also doubled the sugar supply in markets, he concluded.