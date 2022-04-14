117 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 117 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown on profiteers on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in various bazaars in interior city, Nauthia, Ring Road, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, Pajagee Road and other localities.

They also checked the quality and supply of edibles to Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established in various localities and also reviewed availability of products at Ramazan Sahulat Counters in Mega Malls and collectively arrested 117 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price list.