117 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 117 shops and arrested the shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking an official price list here on Wednesday.

The crackdown against profiteering has been launched on the directives of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

In connection with the crackdown, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in various bazaars wherein they sealed most of the shops and also arrested their managers.

In Hayatabad, the officers of district administration arrested the Managers of Meat Counters of Al-Fateh, City Mart and City Hyper Mal and while City Hyper Star and Jans Meat were also sealed.

Similarly, the teams of the district administration also inspected various bazaars in Nauthia, interior city, Kohat Road, G.T. Road, Ring Road, Dilzak Road, Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, Hayatabad and other localities and collectively arrested 117 shopkeepers and their shops were also sealed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed all officers of the district administration for taking stern action against profiteering and without showing leniency to anyone.

