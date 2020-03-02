UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1170 Poultry Units Provided To People In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:53 PM

1170 poultry units provided to people in Multan division

Exactly 1170 poultry units have been provided to the people at a subsidized price of Rs 1050 per unit in Multan division from July 2019 to Feb 2020 to enable them earn livelihood through sale of eggs and healthy chicken meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Exactly 1170 poultry units have been provided to the people at a subsidized price of Rs 1050 per unit in Multan division from July 2019 to Feb 2020 to enable them earn livelihood through sale of eggs and healthy chicken meat.

Additional director livestock Multan division Dr Afzal told APP that every bird of all units are vaccinated and added that each hen has the potential to give over 300 eggs per year.

He said that poultry unit meant for eggs comprises five hens and a cock while the unit meant for chicken meat comprises twelve (12) cocks.

All birds are of the age of two and half months.

He said that the 900 poultry units for eggs and 270 poultry units of cocks have so far been sold out to the people at a subsidized price through a transparent process of draw from July 2019 to Feb 2020.

He said that all the poultry units sold were showing good results.

He said that the poultry unit of cock becomes ready for use as chicken meat after five months.

Related Topics

Multan Sale Price July 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

56 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

56 minutes ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

56 minutes ago

Committees formed for action against substandard C ..

3 minutes ago

11 coronavirus suspects declared negative; one res ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.