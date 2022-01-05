11700 bags urea supplied to designated dealers for sale

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 11,700 bags of urea fertilizers were supplied to the designated dealers in the district for its sale onward to farmers at fixed rates.

A spokesman for local administration said on Wednesday that 3,400 urea bags were supplied to 5 dealers in Tehsil City/Sadr, 2300 bags to 5 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala, 3600 bags to 6 dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 1600 bags to 2 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri and 800 bags to a dealer in Tehsil Chak Jhumra.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districtsto ensure the sale of urea fertilizer to farmers at fixed rates, he added.