11,700 liters smuggled diesel recovered in D I Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local police Saturday recovered 11,700 liters smuggled diesel worth thousands of rupees from three trucks near Giloti area of the district

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : Local police Saturday recovered 11,700 liters smuggled diesel worth thousands of rupees from three trucks near Giloti area of the district.

The diesel was hidden in three trucks that were en route to various areas of the districts.

The recovery was made in the precincts of Yarik Police Station.

Meanwhile, during a search operation conducted in Kari Malang area of Kulachi, the police arrested three outlaws, recovering two Kalashnikovs and two rifles from their possession.