117,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in capital: Hamza Shafqaat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat Friday said at least 117,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops in a special campaign, being launched in a specific area of Islamabad adjoining the garrison city, where a polio case had been reported recently.

Commencing from March 16, the week-long campaign is being launched in a specific zone which starts from the 9th Avenue and culminates at Tarnol, said the Deputy Commissioner while chairing a meeting here.

The meeting, held to review arrangements for the forthcoming anti-polio drive, was attended by officials of the Health Department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, World Health Organization and Islamabad police.

Hamza was told that all the arrangements for the drive had been completed and it would be kicked off from Monday.

Terming it a collective cause, he stressed over involvement of the schools and religious seminaries in the campaign.