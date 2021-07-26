1173 motorcyclists fined, 128 bikes impounded for stunts during Eid holidays

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued violation tickets to 1173 motorcyclists and impounded 128 motorbikes for one wheeling and other stunts during Eid holidays.

The fine was imposed by ITP special squads constituted to prevent one wheeling on main avenues of the city during Eid-ul-Azha.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha responsibly and awarded commendation certificates to them.

Syed Karar said such steps were being taken to provide safety to the citizens. He said traffic violations might cause loss of precious lives, therefore, ITP was adopting measures and taking strict action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) stressed upon the parents to refrain their children to involve in dangerous activities like one wheeling and racing.

He said ITP would take stern action against those found indulged in such practices.

