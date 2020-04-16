UrduPoint.com
1175 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 1175 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the hospitals of the district, out of which 147 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 30 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,1175 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 368 were brought to district hospitals, 568 were contacts suspected, 71 belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

The DPR said that 676 suspected coronavirus have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 657 were quarantined at homes,12 confirmed case in isolation while seven were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

They were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department were compiling their daily record, the DPR said, "Presently 147 positive cases were under treatment at different facilities, six died in Rawalpindi while 30 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery,"he added Meanwhile Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found.

Muhammad advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

