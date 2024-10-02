11,787 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Kite Business
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The Punjab Police arrested 11,787 accused and registered 11,177 cases during crackdown on illegal kite business and kite flying this year so far
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police arrested 11,787 accused and registered 11,177 cases during crackdown on illegal kite business and kite flying this year so far.
A spokesman for police said here on Wednesday that the police were actively working to protect precious human lives from the dangers of kite flying and metallic strings. A crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act was ongoing without interruption across all districts of the province, including Lahore,. he added.
The spokesman said 34,000 metallic strings rolls and 500,000 kites were recovered during the crackdown.
In the provincial capital, the Anti-Kite Flying Act crackdown resulted in the arrest of 2,633 suspects and registration of 2,570 cases. In Lahore, 2,301 metallic strings and over 50,000 kites were confiscated from the possession of suspects.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed RPOs and DPOs to enhance effectiveness of the crackdown on kite flyers, ensuring strict legal action against the production, use, and sale of metallic strings and kites.
