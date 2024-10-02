Open Menu

11,787 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Kite Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 08:05 PM

11,787 arrested in crackdown on illegal kite business

The Punjab Police arrested 11,787 accused and registered 11,177 cases during crackdown on illegal kite business and kite flying this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police arrested 11,787 accused and registered 11,177 cases during crackdown on illegal kite business and kite flying this year so far.

A spokesman for police said here on Wednesday that the police were actively working to protect precious human lives from the dangers of kite flying and metallic strings. A crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act was ongoing without interruption across all districts of the province, including Lahore,. he added.

The spokesman said 34,000 metallic strings rolls and 500,000 kites were recovered during the crackdown.

In the provincial capital, the Anti-Kite Flying Act crackdown resulted in the arrest of 2,633 suspects and registration of 2,570 cases. In Lahore, 2,301 metallic strings and over 50,000 kites were confiscated from the possession of suspects.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed RPOs and DPOs to enhance effectiveness of the crackdown on kite flyers, ensuring strict legal action against the production, use, and sale of metallic strings and kites.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab Sale All From

Recent Stories

PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achie ..

PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul ..

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be obs ..

Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 6

2 minutes ago
 CM orders achieving universal school enrolment tar ..

CM orders achieving universal school enrolment target in all UCs

2 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals

FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals

9 minutes ago
 MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to childr ..

MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to children in public schools

9 minutes ago
 KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs proce ..

KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry

9 minutes ago
Dera police arrest five criminals including drug p ..

Dera police arrest five criminals including drug peddlers

9 minutes ago
 ETPB reclaims land worth Rs. 158.8m in Lahore

ETPB reclaims land worth Rs. 158.8m in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in To ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

2 hours ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan