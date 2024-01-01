1179 nominations approved for NA, 3094 for PK: PEC

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) said on Monday that 1179 nominations were approved for the National Assembly (NA), while 3094 were for the provincial assembly.

According to the spokesman of PEC, as many as 1331 candidates submitted their nomination papers for 45 seats in the NA, out of which 152 nominations were rejected on various grounds.

Similarly, 3461 candidates filed their nominations for 115 seats in the provincial assembly, out of which 352 were male candidates and 15 were female.

It said, "The scrutiny of nomination papers for the National and Provincial Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been completed."

