117th Meeting Of Syndicate Of SAU Tandojam Held

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 117th meeting of the Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam convened under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri on Friday, resulting in pivotal decisions on academic and administrative matters aimed at enhancing university governance and academic standards.

The agenda covered 15 key items, including the confirmation of the 116th Syndicate meeting's proceedings report and the approval of actions taken on previously passed resolutions.

The 2023 annual report was also presented, and new appointments for department chairpersons were ratified, underscoring SAU’s commitment to transparency and effective leadership.

Prominent attendees included Higher Education Commission Islamabad’s representative Dr. A.Q. Mughal, MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Dr.

Sarfaraz Ali Solangi, Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, along with esteemed members Sadiqa Salahuddin, Ahsanullah Laghari from the Sindh government’s College Education Department, and several SAU faculty members including Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Shabana Sartaj Tunio, and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi.

After the meeting, Syndicate members toured SAU’s newly established, state-of-the-art greenhouse, a project realized in collaboration with Turkiye, and inspected advanced laboratories within the Crop Protection Faculty. This visit highlighted SAU's ongoing advancements in agricultural innovation and research infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a leader in agricultural education and development.

