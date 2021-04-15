UrduPoint.com
118 Arrested In Crackdown On Corona SOPs, Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

118 arrested in crackdown on Corona SOPs, violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 118 persons during crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers of district administration conducted inspection of Corona SOPs in bazaars, BRT stations and private bus stations in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 119 persons from bazaars, BRT & buses stations and commuters boarding on vehicles without wearing safety masks.

Similarly, the officers of district administration have started meetings with religious clerics to urge them for creating awareness during the month of Ramazan regarding precautionary measures against Corona virus and ensuring adherence to in masajids and particularly during Taraveeh prayers.

In this connection, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Mohammad Imran Khan held meeting with clerics in the masajids of Hayatabad while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq held meeting with clerics in city and also visited University Road and Dalazak Road ensure the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

Similar meetings were also held with religious clerics in Pishtakhara and Bara Road.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon the religious clerics to create awareness among the people through Friday sermons and urged upon them to guarantee the use of safety masks in bazaars, houses and masajids.

He urged upon the people to ensure wearing safety masks before coming out of their houses and avoiding crowd to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Deputy Commissioner has further urged upon the traders for the implementation of the officially announced price list, and avoiding of hoarding and adulteration, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

