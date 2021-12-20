UrduPoint.com

118 Criminals Nabbed In Muzaffargarh In A Day

118 criminals nabbed in Muzaffargarh in a day

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested 118 outlaws on Monday during joint crack down

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested 118 outlaws on Monday during joint crack down.

According to police spokesman ,Saddar Police along with Alipur police launched a joint crackdown against criminals and caught 118 law breakers.

They recovered from their possession 4500 liters of wine, 15, illegal weapons along with countless live bullets, 400 illegal sims, 210 mobile phones, 45 motorcycles from their possessions.

Police registered the cases against the criminals in their jurisdictions.

