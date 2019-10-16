118 defaulters of official prices of basic commodities fined

The officials of the Commissioner Office Karachi paid surprise visits to various areas of the district South to check violation of notified prices of essential commodities and detected 118 defaulters and fined them with Rs 432,500 here on Wednesday

They checked the prices of various items including milk,chicken, bakery items, fruits, vegetables,meat, flour mills and grocery,said a spokesman to the Commissioner Karachi.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has once again directed all the deputy and assistant commissioners (DCs and ACs)and other field officers to conduct regular visits to check official prices in their respective jurisdictions to check and control price hike.

He said those violating law regarding implementation of notified prices would face stern action under the law to provide relief to the masses.