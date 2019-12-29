UrduPoint.com
118 Gangs Busted, Rs 55.9m Valuables Recovered

Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Multan police busted 118 criminal gangs, arrested 387 gangsters and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 55.9 million during the ongoing year 2019.

According to police sources, a total of 728 dacoity and robbery cases were registered during the ongoing year, compared with 516 cases in the last year 2018. The police solved 1,114 cases and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 55.9 million during the ongoing year. The police also arrested 4,011 proclaimed offenders and 938 court absconders.

A remarkable increase has been noticed in registration of cases through 15 calls as 6,000 FIRs were registered on 15 calls in 2019, which was 2,700 in the last year.

Police registered a total of 25,465 cases during the ongoing year. Police registered 2,300 cases against drug-peddlers and recovered 44.

6-kg heroin, 493.6-kg hashish, 4.31-kg opium, 1.77-kg Ice, 719.8-kg hemp, unearthed 68 distilleries and recovered 94,687-litre liquor during the ongoing year. Police also registered 1,217 cases of illegal weapon holding and recovered 58 Kalashnikovs, 148 rifles, 244 guns, 62 revolvers, 776 pistols and 5,333 bullets.

Police also registered 433 cases of gambling and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 2.5 million.

Police sources said that 2,213 cases were registered over power pilferage, 187 cases over water theft, 1,293 cases for illegally decanting LPG, 1,154 on encroachments, 396 on fake number-plates and other cases on applications of Multan Development Authority against illegal housing colonies, environmental pollution and over-speeding have also been registered by the police during the ongoing year.

